Fraud trial judge calls out Trump's since-deleted Truth Social post about his law clerk, threatens 'serious sanctions'3,000-year-old mummy found buried beneath 15,000 pounds of trashFor more than a century, “Stoneman Willie,” who has acquired a celebrity status in the area, has reposed at Auman’s Funeral Home.

For more than a century, “Stoneman Willie,” who has acquired a celebrity status in the area, has reposed at Auman’s Funeral Home. The funeral home in Reading had petitioned the state for permission to keep “Stoneman Willie’s” mummified corpse instead of laying it to rest to monitor the experimental embalming process.But Auman’s Funeral Home says it has now identified “Stoneman Willie” using historical records and will reveal his name later this week when they bury him.

Read more:

nypost »

Pennsylvania mummy 'Stoneman Willie' to receive proper burial after 128 yearsA mummified man known as Stoneman Willie will receive a proper burial after being on display at a funeral home in Reading, Pennsylvania, for 128 years.

Pennsylvania mummy to be buriedA Pennsylvania mummy that has been on display for 128 years is finally being laid to rest. This person said their name was 'Stoneman Willie' to police after being arrested for petty theft.

128-year-old American mummy finally to be laid to rest in Reading, PennsylvaniaThe accidentally mummified corpse of a thief who died in a Reading, Pennsylvania, jail in 1895 will be laid to rest later this week after more than a century on display.

South Bay history: Big Willie Robinson advocated for LA street racersRobinson spent much of his life advocating for an organized solution to allow drag racing in a safer and more controlled environment.

Clark Atlanta fires former longtime Tuskegee coach Willie Slater after 1 yearWillie Slater, the former longtime head football coach and athletics director at Tuskegee University, has been fired after just a year-and-a-half with Clark Atlanta University, the historic HBCU said in a statement.

Fraud trial judge calls out Trump's since-deleted Truth Social post about his law clerk, threatens 'serious sanctions'3,000-year-old mummy found buried beneath 15,000 pounds of trash

An alcoholic pickpocket — known affectionately as “Stoneman Willie” — who was accidentally mummified by a mortician trying out a new embalming technique will finally receive a proper burial after being on display at a Pennsylvania funeral home for 128 years.

The unidentified man died of kidney failure in a Reading jail on Nov. 19, 1895. Undertaker Theodore Auman tried to preserve the body of the deceased using arterial embalming – and his experiment ended up working a little too well.

For more than a century, “Stoneman Willie,” who has acquired a celebrity status in the area, has reposed at Auman’s Funeral Home.

“We don’t refer to him as a mummy. We refer to him as our friend Willie,” said Kyle Blankenbiller, funeral director. “He has just been become such an icon, such a storied part of not only Reading’s past but certainly its present.”

One of the oldest mummies in the US, “Stoneman Willie” rests in a coffin dressed in a suit with a bow tie, with a red sash across his sunken chest. His hair, teeth, and nails remain intact, and his skin has acquired the appearance of dark, weathered leather.The embalmed body of a 19th-century pickpocket nicknamed “Stoneman Willie” will be laid to rest in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, after being on display for 128 years.Because the man gave a fake name – James Penn — after he was busted hiding under a bed at a boardinghouse with stolen goods,Willie reportedly refused to identify himself even on his deathbed because he did not want to disgrace his family members. After he died, no one came to claim his body.

The funeral home in Reading had petitioned the state for permission to keep “Stoneman Willie’s” mummified corpse instead of laying it to rest to monitor the experimental embalming process.But Auman’s Funeral Home says it has now identified “Stoneman Willie” using historical records and will reveal his name later this week when they bury him.

Until now, not much was known about the mysterious decedent beyond his Irish roots, his ties to New York State, and the fact that he had a mustache in life and died from alcoholism at age 37.

Ahead of the funeral, the city of Reading will memorialize the man who has been part of the city’s folklore for generations.

On Sunday, local residents celebrated Reading’s 275th anniversary with a parade that included a motorcycle hearse carrying “Stoneman Willie’s” casket.

All this week, Willie will be on display at Auman’s Funeral Home, allowing local residents to pay their respects.“It was nice to have our hometown hero and see him one last time,” Mark May, who traveled from Mechanicsburg with his son Thomas, to visit Willie,Veronica Dangler said seeing the famous mummy was part of her childhood, and she visited the funeral home again this week to bid Willie a final farewell.

“It’s kind of sad, actually, because he’s been here for so long, but I’m happy he’s finally going to have a place where he can rest,” said Dangler.

On Saturday, Willie, dressed in a tuxedo “befitting what a gentleman in 1895 would have been dressed in for burial,” according to the funeral home, will make his final journey through the streets of Reading.

He will then be interred at a local cemetery, where his real name will finally be inscribed on his tombstone.

Fraud trial judge calls out Trump's since-deleted Truth Social post about his law clerk, threatens 'serious sanctions'

Charlotte Sena's campground kidnapping was 'premeditated,' family friend believes

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 31st wedding anniversary with rare personal photos

Katharine McPhee accidentally bakes son’s iPad in the oven: ‘I tried to hide it’The embalmed body of a 19th-century pickpocket nicknamed"Stoneman Willie" will be laid to rest in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, after being on display for 128 years.