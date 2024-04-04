Iconic Glass Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes Closed Indefinitely Due to Landslide

The iconic glass chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes overlooking the ocean has been closed indefinitely due to an ancient landslide complex that has rapidly accelerated and expanded. The chapel, known for its scenic vistas and renowned architecture, was recently upgraded to a National Historic Landmark .

Officials say it's unlikely the chapel will ever reopen at its current location due to land movement.

Glass Chapel Rancho Palos Verdes Landslide Closure National Historic Landmark

