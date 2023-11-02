Ice Theatre of New York Diversify Ice Foundation

Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! Joel Savary took up the sport of figure skating as a teenager, and although he loved it, he faced bias and microaggressions that made him want to quit. His younger brother Emmanuel also became a skater and enjoyed considerable success—winning the U.S. intermediate title and competing at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Joel shared their experiences in his book, ”Why Black and Brown Kids Don’t Skate.
Last Friday, Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) put on the company’s Fall Frolic performance. Emmanuel, who is in the midst of a competitive comeback, performed and Joel received the 2023 Will Sears Award, named for the late U.S. pairs skater whose motto was “dare greatly.” Several prominent names were in attendance, including Atoy Wilson, the first African American skater to win a U.S. national title, and Tai Babilonia, 1979 World Pairs Champion and Diversify Ice board member.
“Our efforts have already begun to change the face of figure skating,” said Joel Savary. Diversify Ice provides scholarships, mentorship and forums for frank discussion. “We must continue to push for a more inclusive and equitable sport where every skater can thrive. This award is not just for me. It is a testament to the power of community and collaboration.”
Coach and choreographer Joy Thomas is a Diversify Ice board member and former ITNY skater. “I believe I may have been the first Black woman in ,” said Thomas. “It’s very meaningful being able to merge and meld the two.”
