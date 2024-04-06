Ice Spice Takes Responsibility for New Jersey Earthquake

A New Jersey earthquake rattled much of New York City and the surrounding Metropolitan area on Friday morning. Ice Spice jokingly took responsibility for the earthquake due to her 'clapping' booty. Fans had fun with her viral revelation and praised her authenticity.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

Ice Spice New Jersey Earthquake New York City Viral Booty-Quake

