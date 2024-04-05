Ice Spice and Cardi B Prove No Feud, Offset Wishes Quavo Happy Birthday

It’s Thursday April 4th and Ice Spice and Cardi B are proving there’s no feud after Ice shares a series of photos with the “Like What (Freestyle)” rapper. Offset wishes Quavo a happy birthday on Instagram, seemingly shutting down rumors that the two have been beefing. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce they are divorcing after five years of marriage.
JoJo Siwa stops by the Billboard News studio to talk about her new single “Karma,” the music video and the inspiration behind her new track! We look back on how well Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” did on the Billboard charts, Alek Olsen continues to top the Billboard TikTok Top 50 and highlight another country artist, Willie Jones, ahead of the CMT Music Awards this weekend.Cardi and Offset prove there’s no beef while Chance The Rapper announces his split, we get ready to sit down with JoJo Siwa, talk about the top songs on TikTok. Take a look back at the Hot 100 and tell you a country artist you need to watc
