Ice Spice and Cardi B Prove No Feud, Offset Wishes Quavo Happy Birthday

It’s Thursday April 4th and Ice Spice and Cardi B are proving there’s no feud after Ice shares a series of photos with the “Like What (Freestyle)” rapper. Offset wishes Quavo a happy birthday on Instagram, seemingly shutting down rumors that the two have been beefing. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce they are divorcing after five years of marriage.

JoJo Siwa stops by the Billboard News studio to talk about her new single “Karma,” the music video and the inspiration behind her new track! We look back on how well Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” did on the Billboard charts, Alek Olsen continues to top the Billboard TikTok Top 50 and highlight another country artist, Willie Jones, ahead of the CMT Music Awards this weekend.Cardi and Offset prove there’s no beef while Chance The Rapper announces his split, we get ready to sit down with JoJo Siwa, talk about the top songs on TikTok. Take a look back at the Hot 100 and tell you a country artist you need to watc

Ice Spice Cardi B Offset Quavo Chance The Rapper Kirsten Corley Divorce Jojo Siwa New Single Music News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardi B & Ice Spice Squash Feud Rumors With Sweet Photo Together: ‘De Lo Mío’Cardi B and Ice Spice squashed feud rumors by sharing a sweet photo together from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

The Best and Worst Looks at the People's Choice Awards 2024From the women of Selling Sunset to Natasha Bedingfield and Ice Spice.

Source: papermagazine - 🏆 409. / 53 Read more »

Ice Spice Fires Back at Critics of Her Oscars Afterparty DressIce Spice fires back at critics of her Oscars afterparty dress. See what she said.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Ice Spice Is Clapping Back at Critics of Her Vanity Fair Party Dress — See Her Response!Ice Spice responded and later apologized to a social media user who didn't care for her recent choice of wardrobe.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Ice Spice, Joey King, Giveon and More Attend Prada’s Double Club in Los AngelesIce Spice, Joey King, Camille Rowe and more attended the Prada Double Club in Los Angeles party during Oscars weekend.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Ice Spice Rides the Chopper for Alexander Wang Spring 2024Ice Spice has left her Barbie Dreamhouse and exchanged her Y2K wardrobe for sexy, stark silhouettes in Alexander Wang's 2024 Spring Campaign.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »