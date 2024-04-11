Ice Sheet Causes Crack in Dam, Residents Advised to Prepare for Evacuation

An ice sheet on the reservoir was pushing up against the dam, causing the top to crack and tilt downstream, with water gushing through the opening. Authorities believe the Panguitch Lake Dam is not in immediate danger of breaking open but have advised residents to be prepared for evacuation if conditions worsen. Efforts are underway to lower the reservoir level below the affected area.

A community meeting has been scheduled to update and address concerns of residents in Panguitch, a town located downstream from the dam

Ice Sheet Dam Crack Tilt Evacuation Residents Meeting

