The season launches on three fronts with the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before taking on the Seattle Kraken while the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators.

Not since Crosby was taken number one overall in the 2005 draft has there been as much buzz around the arrival of a player described as a once in a generation talent. To make sure Bedard is not crushed under the weight of expectations the Blackhawks acquired two former league most valuable players in Taylor Hall, the 2018 MVP and Corey Perry 2011 MVP to share the load and provide veteran leadership.

With an aging core and their championship window closing the Penguins signalled they will be all in acquiring Erik Karlsson, the Norris Trophy winner last season as the NHL's top defenseman. McDavid has three Hart trophies as NHL MVP, including last season, five Art Ross trophies that go to the NHL scoring champion and the Rocket Richard trophy as last season's leading goal scorer but getting his name on the Stanley Cup has eluded him. headtopics.com

Not since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 has a Canada-based franchise hoisted Lord Stanley's mug and only once in the last 12 seasons has there even been a Canadian team in the finals. An Original Six franchise playing in hockey's most fanatical market, the Leafs have been a business success routinely finishing at or near the top of Forbes rankings of most valuable NHL properties.

But this season many see the Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, the NHL's top goal scorer during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, as the best in the Eastern conference.

