Ice Dogs break the streak at home

Less than 30-seconds later, Rohrer found Reece Cordray, who buried the one timer to bring the Ice Dogs within one.The score stayed there until late in the third, when the Ice Dogs went on the attack, as Caden Pendo passed to Jack Cameron, who roofed its short side to bring the Jets lead down to one.

With momentum on their side, Jack Thomas ripped a beautiful shot pass to Cordray, who tipped the game winning goal in for his second of the game. Coach Theros spoke about the difference between the first period and the rest of the game. “Yeah, and I think you know, we made a couple adjustments after the first period on kind of shutting down what they were successful with, and the guys bought into it and listened, and they were determined tonight.”

The change in the game came from Rohrer and Cordray, with a combined 4 goals and three assists on the night. The Ice Dogs were in another battle the past Saturday for the last game of their home stand, before they head south to start the Club 49 Cup with back to back series in Kenai and Anchorage for the first half of November.

Kyle Abrahamson would be great in net, saving 25 of the 27 shots he saw on the night for his second win on the season.

