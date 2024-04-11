IBM's AI Provides Data-Driven Projections for the Masters Tournament

Whether it’s your 10th time playing or your first, the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is a daunting task for every golfer. It’s the only major of the golfing season that’s continuously played at the same course, yet golfers sometimes take weeks off between tournaments just to prepare for it. And that preparation isn’t just dialing in the swing or working on nailing putts.

Like any sport, analytics factor into a golfer's preparation, with statisticians used by almost everyone on Tour, helping them track previous rounds on any given course to figure out a game plan each week. Thanks to Watsonx – IBM’s AI and data platform – and the Masters Tournament, the experience for golf fans around the world will have their own analytics they can use to further their understanding of the tournament in real time. The Masters app and Masters.com have allowed fans to personalize their experience each year, whether it’s the introduction of 'My Group' a few seasons ago, which allows fans to watch a broadcast featuring players they specifically want to follow, or the 'Round in Three Minutes.' Now, the generative AI capabilities of Watsonx allow fans to get data-driven projections and analysis for each hole at Augusta with Hole Insights

IBM AI Watsonx Masters Tournament Golf Augusta National Golf Club Data-Driven Projections Analysis Hole Insights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oregon beats Colorado 75-68 for final Pac-12 Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berthN’Faly Dante, playing with a bruised tailbone, made all 12 of his shots and scored 25 points, and Oregon secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Colorado 75-68 on Saturday night to end the Pac-12 Conference era.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

UCSD relishes 'tournament setting' of CBI in final year before NCAA Tournament eligibility beginsTritons will make their Division I postseason debut on Saturday against No. 15 Chicago State in a first-round CBI matchup in Daytona Beach

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Sentinels Win The $500,000 ‘Valorant’ Masters Madrid TournamentI write about esports, competitive games and the creator economy. I’ve been covering esports for over 10 years writing for many top publications and have provided consultancy services for some international brands entering the industry.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Where and when the green jacket tradition began at the Masters TournamentWith the 2024 Masters Tournament approaching, here's everything to know about the highly coveted green jacket that comes with winning the event.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

How to Watch Masters Tournament Live for Free 2024: Where to StreamWondering how to watch the Master Tournament 2024 live? Read here for the best options to see the Masters on CBS Sports, ESPN, Golf Channel and more.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Masters Tournament: Unlikely to See Surprise WinnersThe Masters Tournament is unlikely to see surprise winners as most champions have a good history at Augusta National, good form, and good standing in key metrics.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »