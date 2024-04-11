IBM's AI Provides Data-Driven Projections for the Masters Tournament

Whether it’s your 10th time playing or your first, the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is a daunting task for every golfer. It’s the only major of the golfing season that’s continuously played at the same course, yet golfers sometimes take weeks off between tournaments just to prepare for it. And that preparation isn’t just dialing in the swing or working on nailing putts.
Like any sport, analytics factor into a golfer's preparation, with statisticians used by almost everyone on Tour, helping them track previous rounds on any given course to figure out a game plan each week. Thanks to Watsonx – IBM’s AI and data platform – and the Masters Tournament, the experience for golf fans around the world will have their own analytics they can use to further their understanding of the tournament in real time. The Masters app and Masters.com have allowed fans to personalize their experience each year, whether it’s the introduction of 'My Group' a few seasons ago, which allows fans to watch a broadcast featuring players they specifically want to follow, or the 'Round in Three Minutes.' Now, the generative AI capabilities of Watsonx allow fans to get data-driven projections and analysis for each hole at Augusta with Hole Insights
