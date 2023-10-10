IBM CEO: Washington should hold tech firms accountable for AI

IBM Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna speaks after touring of an IBM facility with President Joe Biden in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Oct. 6, 2022. | Andrew Harnik/APWashington should hold companies that develop AI — and those that use it improperly — liable for harms caused by the technology, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in an interview.

With AI regulation a hot topic in Washington, his position puts IBM — among the largest tech firms and a longtime Washington player — at odds with others in the industry who are pushing for a light regulatory touch.

“Two thousand years of economic history have shown us that if you are legally liable for what you create, it tends to create a lot more accountability,” he Krishna called for Washington to hold AI developers to account for flaws in their systems that lead to real-world harms. Meanwhile, companies deploying AI should be responsible when their use of the technology causes problems. For instance, an employer shouldn’t be able to skirt employment discrimination charges simply for using AI, he said. headtopics.com

Krishna argues that AI should not follow the example of social media, where sweeping legal protections established at the dawn of the internet continue to inoculate companies from legal liability. Instead, he said, AI companies will be more likely to create safer systems that abide by existing laws, such as copyright and intellectual property, if violators could find themselves in court.

He’s now making that argument for greater accountability around Washington. Krishna joined CEOs from companies like Meta, Google, Amazon and X last month at a forum toKrishna’s calls for AI creators to be held accountable “doesn’t probably make me very popular amongst everybody,” he said. headtopics.com

He also acknowledged that his own company would be exposed to legal risk under the rules he supports, though he says that is limited in part because IBM primarily builds AI models for other companies, which have a financial interest in obeying the law. By contrast, AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Meta’s Llama 2 are more publicly accessible and thus susceptible to a range of users.

