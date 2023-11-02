‘I wouldn’t wish this on anybody’: Family remembers western Washington pediatrician killed in Texas

“She said whatever came to her and there was no deception whatsoever. And I miss her a lot,” Nyaz said. Her brother said his sister moved to the Houston area with her daughter over the summer to get more sunshine in her life. But on October 28, Dr. Khan was stabbed by a man while sitting at a picnic table outside her apartment complex. Nyaz’s children are traumatized by it all.

“Many of them are even scared to go outside and go to school and these are college kids who are traumatized,” Nyaz said.“This humble person….This doctor….What did she ever do for you to attack her like this?” he said.

But through this pain, they want the world to remember the kind and caring person Talat was As they plan to push for justice for as long as it takes. “Find out the reason. Find out the motives for something like this. Not only to get justice for Talat but to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Nyaz said.“Please hold on to your mom. You may never know when you lose her,” he said.

The prayer service for Dr. Khan is expected to start around 1:45 p.m. at the Umar Al-Farooq Mosque. The funeral will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Snohomish after Salatul Janaza.

