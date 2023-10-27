I went thousands into debt to become an influencer — it could have ruined me

US budget deficit balloons to $1.7 trillion — largest outside COVID eraBiden confuses debt with deficit, blames press for grim economic news and claims a budget ‘surplus’ in White House rant

Sarah Bartlett, 37, from Bristol, England, said her shopping addiction — fueled by the desire to take the perfect Instagram photo — sent her into $14,540 of debt over eight credit cards in a period of six years, South West News Service reported.

Bartlett, who makes $33,924 per year working in human resources, managed to live within her means until buying a new car drained her funds. “I’d pay off that credit card with another and just kept following the 0% deals that I could find,” she added. “It felt like I was paying off the car but I managed to pay stuff off. But then I’d buy more stuff, so it turned into a cycle and the balance just hovered around ,” she said. headtopics.com

“I love musical theater and if you go the theater, you make an event out of it for the weekend, and I used to do three or four of them a year, and it all just adds up,” she said. “I knew I’d get paid and so if I wanted something and it was the middle of the month, then it was ‘okay’ because I’d be paid in a few weeks,” she said.

“The anticipation of the parcel arriving was sometimes more exciting than having the item,” she explained. “When I was at school, I was bullied quite a lot and didn’t feel included, and it’s something I’ve been chasing to not feel the way I felt whilst I was at school,” she added.“For the first year, I was mostly just tracking it and keeping an eye on it, but at the start of 2023, I saw I’d made a good dent in that debt, and I decided to cash budget for some things,” she explained.“I find it harder to let go of the cash, so I budget cash for food shops, meals out,” she said. headtopics.com

