'I Wasn't Prepared For This One': Star Wars Fans React To Ahsoka's Final Cameo

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ahsoka episode 8 brought the latest Star Wars series to a close with an ending that brought a wealth of reactions from fans of the franchise. As has been the case with most other episodes of Ahsoka, the final episode of the show offered plenty of major Star Wars reveals. From the wider Star Wars references found in Ahsoka episode 8's Easter eggs to the success of Thrawn's mission to return to the prime galaxy, Ahsoka season 1's ending provided plenty for fans to chew on.

Undoubtedly the most talked about aspect of Ahsoka episode 8 though is the ending montage which left the show's characters in tantalizing positions. Baylan Skoll seems to have found what he was searching for as he was shown standing atop statues of the Mortis Gods while Anakin Skywalker made one final return in Ahsoka as a Force ghost. Each of these elements of Ahsoka's finale and ending elicited many reactions from Star Wars fans online as the long wait for Ahsoka season 2 begins.

Ahsoka Season 2: Story, Updates, Everything We Know

Anakin Skywalker's final appearance in Ahsoka was the subject of Tyler_Smith116's reaction. Not only is the ending shot of Ahsoka praised but so too is the parallel of the shot with Ahsoka's exit from the Jedi Order shown in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Echoing the excitement of Anakin's Force ghost appearance is giselleb1234 who provides a hilariously exaggerated video to highlight the sheer joy Star Wars fans felt as of the ending of Ahsoka episode 8.

While Ahsoka's ending shot is also praised in this post by therealneil2000, the inevitable, antagonizing wait for Ahsoka season 2 and Filoni's Star Wars movie that comes with it has also been addressed.

While the excitement of Anakin's Force ghost is immeasurable on a fan-service level, RjMartinez_84 highlights the satisfying story element of Christensen's return that proves Anakin is still watching over his beloved Padawan.

This is a sentiment echoed by RaFe_Tano who also shares the emotional reaction fans had to seeing Anakin caring for Ahsoka from beyond the grave.

After Anakin's prior appearances, a Force ghost was all that was left to satisfy fans craving Christensen's return. The reaction from Dripmarvelshort is proof of this with Ahsoka being dubbed as peak Star Wars television.

While praise for the final shot of Ahsoka has been a constant, Aamani_Beepath_ highlights some of Ahsoka episode 8's other fantastic moments that rival Anakin's return from the hints at the Gods of Mortis to Ezra's reunion with Hera.

These other elements were also showcased in the reaction from BlizzardOfBlue who also insists that Filoni's Star Wars projects continue to impress.

Such was the praise for Ahsoka episode 8 that BrandonGrunch claims Dave Filoni has crafted the best live-action Star Wars show, apparently topping the heights of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

MtnDew3301 shares an emotional reaction to Ahsoka as a whole, sharing gratitude echoed by many Star Wars fans for the exceptional work that has been put in to achieve such a series. Furthermore, the post highlights the tragic passing of Ray Stevenson, the actor for Baylan Skoll, in light of his final appearance in Ahsoka episode 8.

Finally, the heartbreaking passing of Rey Stevenson is a sentiment shared not only by NuttMegg2 but Star Wars fans worldwide. This reaction rightfully praises Stevenson's performance as one of Ahsoka's best which helped to solidify Baylan as one of the show's most compelling characters. While Baylan's character will likely live on in another actor's hands, Stevenson's admirable performance will never be forgotten as a fantastic actor and even better man becomes one with the Force in the hearts of Star Wars fans.

Force Ghost Anakin Finally Returns Evidently, the most highlighted aspect of Ahsoka episode 8 is the return of Force ghost Anakin Skywalker. Anakin has only ever appeared as a Force ghost in the ending of Return of the Jedi with most Star Wars stories set after Episode VI leaving this aspect frustratingly underdeveloped. Finally, though, Ahsoka episode 8 provides an appearance from Hayden Christensen as the Chosen One of the Force which works for the show's finale but also promises a big Force ghost role for the character going forward.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.