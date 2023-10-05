I was told my student debt was forgiven. So why does my account say I owe $150K?

After about six years of waiting, John Ferris received word from the Department of Education earlier this year that he would have about $150,000 in student loans discharged. But in the weeks leading up to student-loan payments resuming this month, he was still getting a bill for that debt.

Now, his account on MOHELA’s website is showing that his loans are in an administrative hold until mid-November as the organization awaits instruction from the Department of Education. That’s even though the agency notified Ferris in February that his debt would be discharged as part of a deal to settle a class-action lawsuit with borrowers who were scammed by their schools.

This relief for borrowers who were scammed by their schools is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to cancel debt in cases where borrowers were already eligible for forgiveness under the law. For years, advocates and borrowers have complained that paperwork and technicalities have stymied access to already existing debt forgiveness programs.

But, according to Eileen Connor, the president and director of the Project on Predatory Lending, which represents Ferris borrowers in similar situations, their experience is evidence that servicers and the government are struggling to ensure the most basic of borrowers’ rights and comply with the law.

