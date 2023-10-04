I took my 11-year-old granddaughter on a 5-day trip; this is what I learned

Our trip to the nation’s capital didn’t begin as expected. After months of excited planning, my normally outgoing, resilient granddaughter wiped tears away as we waited for our flight. Mandy (not her real name) missed her parents and her stomach hurt. I had assumed she’d be comfortable with me since her family lived with us for a year during COVID.

Her mom assured me Mandy was excited to visit the nation’s capital and not opposed to resting if necessary. I decided to do whatever I could to make the trip both easy and fun. Energized by the experience, Mandy was back to her extroverted self by the time we retired to our room.

We negotiated ticket purchases so easily an Amsterdam-based stewardess requested our assistance, and we chatted until our trains arrived. When I questioned Mandy’s phone usage on the train, she said the game calmed her nerves. As we rocketed through the tunnel of flashing lights, I agreed that a calming game was a good idea. headtopics.com

The bus provided a guided tour of monuments and museums, as well as the ability to hop on and off as needed. We took photos and reviewed our plan, agreeing to ride the full circuit before getting off. Mandy updated her list of important stops, and we created a plan for our two-day visit. Staying flexible while remembering trip goals allowed us to pack a lot into a few days.

