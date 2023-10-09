I told my grandmother to stop trying to make me into my dead aunt, now we're not speaking

Dad asks Reddit if he should let his teen daughter meet a boy from Instagram in personWoman asks Reddit users to weigh in after she bluntly critiqued her friend's gown
In the Oct. 5 post, user “RoyalMany3627” explained that her late aunt, at age 15, was killed in a car accident, before the user was born. “I didn’t like her favoritism toward me and just wanted to be treated normal,” the young woman wrote.
A psychologist expressed to Fox News Digital that the situation is heartbreaking — and that it’s unfair for RoyalMany3627 to be compared constantly to her aunt. Looking ahead, Borba suggested that RoyalMany3627 apologize to her grandmother, “in an honest and heartfelt way.” headtopics.com
On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is “NTA” (“Not the A–hole”), “YTA” (“You’re the A–hole”), “NAH” (“No A–holes Here”) or “ESH” (“Everyone Sucks Here”).In the more than 1,000 responses to RoyalMany3627’s post, nearly all commenters sided with her — with most offering a degree of empathy for the clearly grieving grandmother.
“She really thinks you are a replacement daughter, especially since your whole life she has tried to get you to be exactly like her daughter,” the user added.“ is not her aunt, and she deserves to have her own identity and live her life her way,” said the user. headtopics.com