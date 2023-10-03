I thought I was making my man’s ugly gaming console look nice — I should never have touched it

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, thrusting Congress into chaosMicrosoft’s $75B deal for Activision Blizzard clears hurdle as UK court pauses appealSo, eight months pregnant and “nesting,” she decided to cover the offending article with contact paper.

However, there was just one problem — which viewers furiously pointed out in the comments section.

TikToker Isabella Veronica Hardy couldn’t wait to show her followers the stylish makeover she’d given her husband’s gaming system — but wound up angering gamers everywhere when it was revealed she’d defaced a limited-edition PS4 console worth hundreds of dollars used.

She lamented that the Playstation, which she described as an “ugly, blue thing,” has been bothering her for months.

So, eight months pregnant and “nesting,” she decided to cover the offending article with contact paper.

She began by cleaning off the gaming station, and then wrapped it with the paper.

“I was pretty confident at this stage that I could do this and that it would turn out awesome, but boy was I wrong,” Hardy joked. “It definitely looks easier than it is.”Hardy said the paper wasn’t sticking exactly how she wanted it to, and she had to finish the job with a hairdryer — but she said it “kind of worked,” as she showed off the gaming system’s new look on their dresser.

However, there was just one problem — which viewers furiously pointed out in the comments section.

“You wrapped a limited edition ps4 😭😭,” one person wrote.3Currently, on resale sites such as eBay and Mercari, the Uncharted PS4 — Uncharted is a popular game — goes for a few hundred dollars.

Other users, however, gave the mom some suggestions.

“Buy him a ps5 he’ll be happy and you’ll be happy 😂” one TikToker proposed.

“Just buy him a PS5, They’re white!” another person pointed out.

The Post reached out to Hardy for comment, however, it doesn’t look like this innocent mistake hurt their marriage — in a video posted two days ago to Hardy’s account, her husband can be spotted sitting next to her in their car.

