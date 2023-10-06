I Thought I Was Healthy. I Never Saw My Diagnosis Coming

A few years ago, I learned that I had developed end-stage lymphedema. I balked as I was unaware of this condition and refused to accept the words 'end stage' anything.I knew I became type 2 diabetic when I was 58 years old. That was a shocker too since, to my knowledge, no one had it in my family.

In a day or so my, daughter searched the internet for any help she could find for me. She discovered others with this lamentable malady.She bought me an inflatable wedge to elevate my legs properly, which seemed to help a little. She also found foods that may have assisted my swelling issues and incorporated them into my diet—dark leafy greens seemed to help.

Woman's sweat turned blue during pregnancy: \u2018I thought I was becoming an Avatar'When Keisha Sethi became pregnant with her first child, she anticipated heartburn and morning sickness. She did not expect that she would start turning\u2026

Fluorescent Mammals Are Much More Common Than Scientists ThoughtEighty-six percent of mammal species studied were found to glow in the dark under ultraviolet light, new research has found.

Dogs and Cats Can Be Healthy, Happy Vegans, Research ShowsTwo new comprehensive studies show that plant-based diets are good for our companions and good for the planet.

Biden memo directs US agencies to restore 'healthy and abundant' salmon runs in the NorthwestPresident Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to use all available authorities and resources to restore “healthy and abundant” salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin, a move that conservationists and tribes call a potential breakthrough. Biden’s order on Thursday stops short of calling for the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Lower Snake River in Washington state, an action that tribes and conservation groups have long urged to save threatened fish populations. But it directs a host of federal agencies to do all they can to restore salmon and honor U.S. treaty obligations with Pacific Northwest tribes. Removal of the dams would require congressional approval and could raise electric rates for millions of customers in the Northwest who rely on hydropower.

