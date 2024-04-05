'I think there may be a problem with the IV bags': Doctor recalls stunning discovery amid string of cardiac emergencies

Day 4 wrapped up Thursday afternoon in the federal trial against a former anesthesiologist accused of tainting IV bags causing several medical emergencies and one death. Former anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz faces ten counts for tampering with and adulterating IV bags. Several witnesses took the stand on Thursday, including two anesthesiologists whose patients experienced sudden and inexplicable cardiac emergencies in August 2022.

Marsden testified about the ins and outs of anesthesia, how it works and how doctors respond to emergencies. He also recounted an incident on August 19 involving a patient at Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare's North Dallas location. The woman had undergone a procedure to drain fluid after a tummy tuck the previous day at the center and was transferred to a recovery area

Doctor testifies that IV bags caused medical emergencies in trial of Dallas doctorJurors hear from a doctor who first realized that IV bags were the cause of several unexplained medical emergencies in the trial of Dallas doctor Raynaldo Ortiz, who is accused of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags at a local medical center.

