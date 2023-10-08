I Shop Beauty Products for a Living, and These On-Sale Picks Are Bound to Sell Out

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.(October Prime Day) is less than 48 hours away but the deals have been underway for at least a week now. That’s both good and bad news; the longer the sale, the better, but the head start also means that a lot of products are more likely to sell out.

Encapsulated technology is partially to thank — it means that the active ingredient is coated so that the first layer of skin doesn’t have to interact with it, thereby bypassing any possible irritation. Plus,said that after two years of working 80+ hour weeks, “ friends and family were quick to note how quickly were aging.

Read more:

InStyle »

Just 34 Products Reviewers Love Because Some Products Are Just Built BetterYou are not someone who needs to settle.

68 Best Amazon Beauty Products 2023, Tested & ReviewedGet ready for Amazon’s October Prime Day with these vetted makeup, hair care, skin care, and beauty tools.

Avene’s French Beauty Products Are on Rare Sale Right NowSoothing, thermal spring water is the foundation of Avène’s famed comforting skincare products. Grab 25 percent off for a limited time.

Reviewers Over 60 Swear By These 38 Beauty Products*Gets sad realizing that frizzy hair is a lifelong problem* *Immediately gets happy realizing the Color Wow Dream Coat spray exists*

35 Beauty Products Under $15Beauty products delivering such great results, they're practically worth 10 times as much.

If You’re A Perfectionist But Have No Time, Try These 35 Beauty ProductsIncluding a spray that covers grey roots so quickly and effectively, Eva Longoria literally uses it.