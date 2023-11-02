I refuse to stay silent. We must condemn hatred and violence against the Jewish community

Inspired, I looked for an opportunity to connect and learn how to become a better advocate for my own North Texas community. Through this search, I was introduced to theSince getting involved with AJC, I have received myriad incredible opportunities, including travel to Israel and Palestinian territories, resulting in my deep belief in the critical role we play in supporting the Jewish people and the state of Israel.
Yet, Jews continued to be vilified. With little nuance or consideration to the complexity of the situation, people are spewing hatred toward Israel and the Jewish community. Worse, some have extended so far as to celebrate the terrorist group, Hamas. Hamas does not care about the prosperity of Palestinians. It cares only about the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people.Support of the Palestinian people and their desire for their own state should not and cannot be equal to support of Hamas.
Why have these perspectives been so distorted? What other terror group gets such a pass or support? I can only conclude that this happens because there are still deep antisemitic sentiments around the world.
Since the attack on Israel by Hamas and through the rise of protests around the U.S., I have felt powerless and speechless as I searched for the words to support my Jewish friends.I feel now as I did after the first time I visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance museum in Jerusalem; profoundly sad and speechless.When I left the museum, I was unable to speak, but I knew that we could never allow something like this to ever happen again.
