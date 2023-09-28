I popped a zit in the ‘triangle of death’ — it gave me a staph infection

“This was worse than childbirth … I will never pop another pimple on my face, not ever.” A blemish isn’t worth potentially losing your life over. Hope, a TikTok user known as @imlesbianflavored on the app, revealed to her followers that she contracted a staph [staphylococcus] infection after popping a zit on her face.
video on TikTok
, which has since amassed 2.1 million views and 154,900 likes. She captioned the video, “This was worse than childbirth and I now have a fun little scar from it,” and warned her followers not to pop their pimples.”I will never pop another pimple on my face, not ever.”
Hope continued, explaining that she had popped a pimple right above her lip the night before the video was taken, then went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face. Hope explained that she popped a pimple on her face right above her lip the night before the video was taken, went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face.“I went to the doctor — it’s staph,” she said. “I popped a pimple and it turned into a staph infection.” headtopics.com
She wrapped up the video with a warning: “Yeah, don’t pop your pimples.”
Many of Hope’s followers on TikTok noted in the comments of her video an additional warning to be cautious of the “triangle of death.”
According to dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, the “triangle of death” is the section of the face from the bridge of your nose to the corners of your mouth, where a pimple should never be popped.
That’s because this area packs a lot of blood vessels that lead directly to your brain, and an infection in this region could provide an easy conduit for the bacteria to travel up into the noggin — and “cause some really bad symptoms, like stroke,” Turegano tells her 1.1 million followers on TikTok.
“Thankfully, getting a really bad infection is pretty rare but you may want to think twice before popping a pimple in this area,” the New Orleans-based doctor concluded.with @Zoey Another great reminder! Thanks to hygiene and antibiotics, problematic infections are rare. But I would still be cautious when dealing with anything on this part of the face, and see your doctor if you’re not sure what to do. For all you medical nerds out there, the collection of blood vessels in this region closely connect to the cavernous sinus. So when the cavernous sinus gets swollen, that’s when symptoms like a stroke can occur (different nerves may get compressed). Other consequences include meningitis, brain abscess, and infected blood clots.