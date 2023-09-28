I popped a zit in the ‘triangle of death’ — it gave me a staph infection

“This was worse than childbirth … I will never pop another pimple on my face, not ever.” A blemish isn’t worth potentially losing your life over. Hope, a TikTok user known as @imlesbianflavored on the app, revealed to her followers that she contracted a staph [staphylococcus] infection after popping a zit on her face.

video on TikTok

, which has since amassed 2.1 million views and 154,900 likes. She captioned the video, “This was worse than childbirth and I now have a fun little scar from it,” and warned her followers not to pop their pimples.”I will never pop another pimple on my face, not ever.”

Hope continued, explaining that she had popped a pimple right above her lip the night before the video was taken, then went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face. Hope explained that she popped a pimple on her face right above her lip the night before the video was taken, went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face.“I went to the doctor — it’s staph,” she said. “I popped a pimple and it turned into a staph infection.” headtopics.com

She wrapped up the video with a warning: “Yeah, don’t pop your pimples.”

Read more:

nypost »

Jessie Buckley Navigates Love Triangle With Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White in ‘Fingernails’ TrailerLuke Wilson and Annie Murphy co-star in Christos Nikou's romantic sci-fi movie that premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and hits Apple TV+ on Nov. 3.

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tests triangle’s breakout region near 1.3500The USD/CAD pair found support after a corrective move to near the psychological support of 1.3500 in the early New York session. The recovery in the

‘Dateline’ examines Dallas love triangle murder in kicking off its latest seasonThe two-hour episode includes an interview with Darrin Ruben Lopez, who was convicted in the 2020 killing of Jamie Faith.

'Love Is Blind's’ Aaliyah Cosby On Walking Away From Uche Okoroha During Season 5After a messy love triangle, Aaliyah Cosby chose herself in Season 5 of Love Is Blind

After 11 years, missing man’s family gets answers: He was killed in ‘love triangle,’ dumped in Pa.“It’s rough. It hurts,” Lucian Funk said about the news that from police his brother Michael Holober was killed in Virginia and dumped in Perry County Pa. in 2012.

'Bachelor in Paradise' previews 2 gorgeous women fighting over... Will?In this exclusive 'Bachelor in Paradise' premiere clip, Will — a guy you almost certainly don't remember from Michelle's season — somehow becomes the center of a love triangle.

Calif. mom had all her limbs amputated after consuming bad tilapia

A blemish isn’t worth potentially losing your life over.

Hope, a TikTok user known as @imlesbianflavored on the app, revealed to her followers that she contracted a staph [staphylococcus] infection after popping a zit on her face.video on TikTok

, which has since amassed 2.1 million views and 154,900 likes.

She captioned the video, “This was worse than childbirth and I now have a fun little scar from it,” and warned her followers not to pop their pimples.”I will never pop another pimple on my face, not ever.”

Hope continued, explaining that she had popped a pimple right above her lip the night before the video was taken, then went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face.

Hope explained that she popped a pimple on her face right above her lip the night before the video was taken, went to sleep and woke up to a swollen face.“I went to the doctor — it’s staph,” she said. “I popped a pimple and it turned into a staph infection.”

She wrapped up the video with a warning: “Yeah, don’t pop your pimples.”

Many of Hope’s followers on TikTok noted in the comments of her video an additional warning to be cautious of the “triangle of death.”

According to dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, the “triangle of death” is the section of the face from the bridge of your nose to the corners of your mouth, where a pimple should never be popped.

That’s because this area packs a lot of blood vessels that lead directly to your brain, and an infection in this region could provide an easy conduit for the bacteria to travel up into the noggin — and “cause some really bad symptoms, like stroke,” Turegano tells her 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

“Thankfully, getting a really bad infection is pretty rare but you may want to think twice before popping a pimple in this area,” the New Orleans-based doctor concluded.with @Zoey Another great reminder! Thanks to hygiene and antibiotics, problematic infections are rare. But I would still be cautious when dealing with anything on this part of the face, and see your doctor if you’re not sure what to do. For all you medical nerds out there, the collection of blood vessels in this region closely connect to the cavernous sinus. So when the cavernous sinus gets swollen, that’s when symptoms like a stroke can occur (different nerves may get compressed). Other consequences include meningitis, brain abscess, and infected blood clots.