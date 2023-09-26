I planned a dream wedding — for less than $2,500, including my honeymoon

“To me, it was super satisfying making sure we saved where we could, and everything was completely personal to us,” said Charlotte Deering. The caterers served 90 guests street food for only $900.They had their friends take photos of them in the park so they didn’t have to hire a photographer.

Deering did her own hair and makeup after watching tutorials on YouTube. She purchased a set of fake nails for very cheap. Caine's suit was bought on ASOS for $145. "Our family and friends thought it cost us a fortune, and I had so many compliments on my dress," Deering shared.

"People were in disbelief about how cheap it was, and quite a few said it's given them inspiration for their own wedding dress," she added. Their wedding rings cost less than $40 from Argos.

Deering believes her wedding was “better than most.”

"To me, it was super satisfying making sure we saved where we could, and everything was completely personal to us," she said. "It felt good celebrating the day and not worrying about the amount of money it had cost us."

The mom of one shares money-saving tips on her Instagram page,advising other couples to stay true to themselves when it comes to wedding planning.

She said it’s “important” to make sure you’re getting the best deal, but at the end of the day, any discount counts as saving.

“Don’t worry about pleasing people, and just because it’s not traditional, doesn’t mean it’s not special,” Deering said. “It’s about whatever works for you — but it was a dream come true.”

Now, the couple are off to their mini-moon in Sand Le Mere, Yorkshire — for only $145.