I make cupcakes that look like fast food \u2014 people pay $90 a dozen and book me years in advance

Crumbs Bake Shop, once valued at $66 million, bought back by founders for $300A Scottish baker has become an online sensation for her lavish cupcakes, which are topped with miniature versions of fast food items from the likes of McDonald’s...

“People started saying, ‘Is there any chance you can make mini food,’ and it just hit off,” explained Calder, 38. “I guess people like anything that’s miniature, I know I’m like that…I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s so cute,’ because it’s small.

Since hitting the jackpot with her small-scale sweets — which cost a cool $91 for a dozen — customers are salivating to call in custom orders for themselves or others.“They’ll send me a list of their boyfriends’ favorite foods, and I will make them,” Calder said. “I always loved baking and cooking and making things look pretty. headtopics.com

Judge at Trump's NY civil fraud trial slams hand on bench, loses his cool during testimony: 'This is ridiculous!'Airbnb guest 'from hell' squatting at luxury home for 500 days — wants owner to pay her $100KMalia Obama takes smoke break in LA weeks after sister Sasha was also spotted smoking cigaretteKennedyNews/AshleysCakesJudge at Trump's NY civil fraud trial slams hand...

Read more:

nypost »

Breitbart’s Carney: Housing\u00a0Gone Berserk \u2014 It’s ‘Least\u00a0Affordable’ Market We\u00a0Ever HadSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Exclusive \u2014 Sen. Marsha Blackburn: ‘Abhorrent’ Commerce Secretary Sees No Reason to Visit TaiwanSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Jefferson County airport announces full shift to unleaded fuel by 2027 \u2014 reducing contamination for neighborhoodsRocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport said Wednesday it will fully shift from the use of toxic leaded aviation gasoline to unleaded fuel at its facility within four years.

Adults have a lot to say about book bans \u2014 but what about kids?We've heard from parents, authors, activists and other adults about banned books. But we haven't heard much from kids. We asked four young readers to share their thoughts about book bans.

Prince William\u2019s strict eating habits revealed \u2014 thanks to King Charles' shocking ruleWhy Prince William and Kate Middleton\u2019s kids can\u2019t eat with them \u2014 even on Christmas

Trump raises more than $45 million in three months, campaign says \u2014 far outpacing DeSantisToday's Video Headlines: 10\/04\/23