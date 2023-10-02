‘I’m neither a rapist, nor a predator’: Gerard Depardieu defends himself in open letter

Natalie Dreier Cox Media Group National Content DeskFILE PHOTO: Gerard Depardieu attends 'A Royal Affair' reception during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Pallazina G on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy. Depardieu has penned an open letter to defend himself against rape and sexual assault allegations.

Natalie Dreier Cox Media Group National Content Desk>> Read more trending news “A woman came to (my) home a first time, lightly, and willingly stepped into (my) bedroom. She says today that she was raped there,” Depardieu wrote. He did not name Arnould.

“She came a second time. There was no constraint, no violence, no protest. She wanted to sing with me the songs by Barbara at the Cirque d’Hiver. I said ‘no.’ She filed a complaint,” he wrote.He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen additional women including female actors, make-up artists and staff, many of whom spoke to Mediapart in April under the condition of anonymity, according toDepardieu said he “pushed limits” on sets “to get a laugh” but that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone,

Arnould's attorney said she is "shocked and scandalized" by Depardieu's letter. "Mr.

Gérard Depardieu denies rape allegations in open letterDepardieu was placed under formal investigation in 2020 in connection to a rape charge from 2018

Gerard Depardieu Denies Rape Allegations: “Never, Ever Have I Abused a Woman”'To the media court, to the lynching that has been reserved for me, I have only my word to defend myself,' the French star also wrote in an open letter.

Depardieu says he is exposing his truth, but it is certainly not Charlotte's truth and it will certainly not be the one that will be upheld by the courts," Carine Durrieu-Diebolt said on a French radio station, according to

