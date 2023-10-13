I'm in Gaza. My Children Are Crying. Death Is Everywhere

We see death everywhere and every minute.The Israeli occupation has wiped out whole neighborhoods in Gaza.I had to leave with my family from the Bureij camp to the Deir El-Balah camp.There was a huge bombing near my family's home at 2 o'clock in the morning. Most of our windows were destroyed.We had to flee our home in the middle of the night. I just had to hold on to my children and run.

I use Twitter to share information about what is happening. If I don't tweet for a while, know that I'm dead.We don't fear this situation. This is not the first aggression we have faced and will not be the last one. We have seen death many times before. And, in the end, there is Jannah.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Israeli Airstrikes Have Killed Over 320 Children in Gaza: Health Ministry'Where is the outrage we saw when Israeli children were killed?' asked a co-founder of IfNotNow.