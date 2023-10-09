I'm Finally Ready To Admit I Don’t Always Know Best

Like any parent, I’m pretty sure I know my kids better than they know themselves. Didn’t I birth them, pack their lunches, dry their tears, listen to hours upon hours of their hopes and dreams? Surely between all that knowledge and the wisdom that comes from 50-plus years on the planet I know what’s best for them.

“Just do pre-season conditioning,” I told her. “It’ll keep you in shape over the winter.” (And keep you out of trouble after school, I didn’t say out loud.) When conditioning was over I pushed her to try a couple of races.

She stuck it out and hated it. Is it the worst thing ever that she spent an additional 10 weeks being lonely and unhappy? Maybe not, I know worse things have happened. But once we moved her home I realized what a toll the year had taken on her mental health, her physical health, and her confidence. Maybe I should have just let her come home when she wanted to.

And how would I not? They are the people I care most about in the world. Their failures are my failures; their pain is my pain. And yet… As well as I know them, I’m not omniscient. (Damn, it’s true.) I can only make my best guess, and sometimes I’m going to be wrong.

My kids are doing their best and making their choices. Unless those choices are likely to cause severe emotional or bodily harm to them or to others, it's not really my job to calculate the probable outcomes of any decisions or behaviors they embark upon.

