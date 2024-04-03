I.M Discusses His New EP 'Off the Beat' and Minimalist Songwriting

I.M, the Korean singer-songwriter-rapper and Monsta X group member, discusses his new EP 'Off the Beat' and his minimalist approach to songwriting. He aims to let his music speak for itself and wants listeners to interpret his songs freely.

With this new project, I.M reveals another side of himself through his songwriting.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Off Beat: South by South ProtestOfficial fest flooded with grassroots organizing and anti-SX showcases

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »

Dodgers beat South Korea's national team, 5-2, ahead of 'Seoul Series' kick-offSome Dodgers fans woke up early Monday morning for some overseas baseball. The Dodgers beat South Korea's national team, 5-2 in their exhibition matchup, ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

A's get first win on Toro's walk-off walk, beat Guardians 4-3Pinch-hitter Abraham Toro forced in the game-ending run when he drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and the A's beat the Guardians 4-3 on Sunday.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Heim Time: Rangers beat Cubs on walk-off hit after controversial no-callThe new jerseys feature the Rangers' numbers trimmed in gold.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Anya Taylor-Joy Fights Off Her Captors, and Chops Off Her Hair, in ‘Furiosa’ TrailerOn Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for 'Furiosa,' starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Man killed at Kentucky off-road adventure park after his vehicle falls off 80-foot cliffA man was pronounced dead at Hollerwood Off-Road Park in Stanton, Kentucky, Saturday night, after the vehicle he was in tumbled 80 feet off a cliff

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »