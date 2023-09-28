I’m a relationship expert — here’s the equation to find ‘the one’

“When you’re dating, how do you know when you’ve found the right person?” Logan Ury questioned. Playing the field can be exhausting — when do you know it’s finally time to throw in the towel?Logan Ury is sharing the mathematical equation that reveals if you have found “the one.

” “When you’re dating, how do you know when you’ve found the right person?” the behavioral scientist and dating coach asked on Instagram last week.

Swiping through dating apps and social media, the pool of potential matches can seem endless, making it harder to commit. Hinge director of relationship scienceÂ Logan Ury is sharing the equation that reveals if you have found “the one.”“You might not want to commit too early in your dating journey, since you don’t know who’s out there — but if you wait too long, trying to do years of research, the pool of potential partners gets smaller,” Ury explained.

The relationship expert tells singles to think about dating like hiring an employee. Ury highlights a mathematical theory called the “secretary problem.” “Imagine you’re hiring a secretary. You have 100 candidates. You have to evaluate each one, one at a time. After every person, you have to say yes or no. You can’t go back to a previous candidate,” she said.

.

“At what point do you hire someone? If you hire too early, you don’t know what’s out there. If you hire too late, maybe all the great people have already passed.”

The “secretary problem” lends itself to the “37% rule”: Interview and reject the first 37 candidates.

Starting with candidate No. 38, hire the person better than the best-so-far candidate.

“If you’ve already dated a lot of people, think about who your benchmark person is. The next time you find someone who you like as much or more, commit to them and don’t keep worrying about who else is out there,” she added.

Utilizing the mathematical theory is one way to help figure out if you should