I'm a nurse with 'sleeping beauty syndrome' \u2014 I'm afraid to go to bed

Viral ‘pineapple sleep hack’ is good — but eating this before bed is even better: expertA young nurse suffers from an extremely rare condition dubbed “sleeping beauty syndrome,” which has her sleeping for two weeks at a time.

“It’s often called Sleeping Beauty syndrome, which it really isn’t. It’s anything but Sleeping Beauty, it’s more like a nightmare,” Andreou told Kennedy News. “Sleeping beauty syndrome” — medically called Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS) — causes intermittent episodes of sleeping for long periods of time, often 16-20 hours per day, according to“I’m a very independent person. I’m very bubbly and outgoing, but when an episode hits I become the complete opposite. I become very childlike.

The only way she can get out of an episode is through a night of insomnia, she shared, and when she gets up the next morning, she feels fine. However, Andreou struggles with sleep because of the fear of not knowing whether she’ll wake up in the morning.Bella Andreou and Meg Stone, 25, had a long-distance relationship for six months before Andreou moved to Devon to live with Stone’s family. headtopics.com

