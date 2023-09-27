I’m a mom traveling with kids — here are 6 controversial plane habits that drive me insane

Airports are the modern-day Wild West where anything goes. From gate gathering enthusiasts, to premature plane standers and chronic bag repackers – here are the worst offenders. You’re trying to settle your little one, perhaps even trying to get them to doze off before take off, but your neighbour has other ideas.

They wave, play peek-a-boo and coo from their seats, and while they mean well, it’s not exactly what you have in mind.: Smile and indulge them for a moment before telling them you’d love to get them settled and perhaps suggest a movie they can watch.The plane has just touched down, and the seatbelt sign switches off.

But before you can even think about unbuckling, the person in the row ahead is already up, bag in hand, impatiently edging towards the front of the plane. Do they know that standing and sighing loudly won’t get the doors open any faster?

No one likes when people try to exit the plane too early.As a parent, you’ve got kids to wrangle and toys to collect as you check and recheck your row for anything (and everything) that’s fallen from your grasp. Their impatience drives me nuts!: Let them rush ahead while you calmly gather your belongings. You’ll all meet at the same baggage carousel anyway.

Why do people feel the need to stand right in front, often before the belt has even started moving?

Demerit points are awarded to those who also bring a trolley and place it beside them to make any chance you have to get your bag before it shoots past that little bit harder.

Sometimes the baggage claim can feel like a warzone.Parental Tip

: find a quiet spot away from the crowd and keep your eyes peeled for your bag from afar before heading over to scoop it.

Remember, as parents, we’ve already mastered the art of patience and adaptability, so these quirky travel habits are just minor hurdles on our grand family adventures.Getty Images

Embrace the chaos, share a chuckle with your fellow travelers, and keep your eyes on the prize: making lasting memories with your loved ones.