I’m a microbiologist — this is why I never take leftovers to go or attend BBQs

You may want to think twice before grabbing that doggy bag: Expert calls out the dangers of common practices that could lead to food poisoning. Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical biology at the University of Leicester, says she rarely eats alfresco, “as the risk of food poisoning goes up when food is taken outdoors.

”The Conversation

that eating outdoors can attract flies, wasps and ants which can transfer dangerous bacteria — such as E coli, salmonella and listeria — to the food. Eating at barbecues and picnics where food has been sitting out, she said, can also allow germs to flourish and potentially make the consumer ill.

The same is true for buffets, and she maintains a “two-hour catering rule,” meaning that perishable food is unsafe to eat within two hours of sitting out if it is not covered nor refrigerated. Uncovered food in buffet lines leaves the meal open to contamination from the air as well as sneezes and coughs.”I’m a food scientist — you’re making these 7 dangerous cooking mistakes headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Monster Review: A Mix Of Great Performances & Expert ScreenwritingAn excellent film.

Kate Middleton has feelings of ‘competition’ and ‘resentment’ toward Meghan: expertRelationship expert Louella Alderson has revealed why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not close friends.

Expert reveals what you should do if you come into contact with a spotted lanternflyShortly a decade after first being detected in the United States, the invasive spotted lanternfly has now been detected and identified in Illinois for the first time.

Reported XFL and USFL merger may not save springtime football, San Antonio expert saysThe XFL, which includes the San Antonio Brahmas, lost $60 million this past season, according to league owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Utah expert provides guidance as student loan repayments set to resume in OctoberKUTV - After a three-year break, payment on government-funded student loans which were frozen at 0% interest since the pandemic, are due again starting Oct

every year.

Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical biology at the University of Leicester, says she rarely eats alfresco, “as the risk of food poisoning goes up when food is taken outdoors.”The Conversation

that eating outdoors can attract flies, wasps and ants which can transfer dangerous bacteria — such as E coli, salmonella and listeria — to the food.

Eating at barbecues and picnics where food has been sitting out, she said, can also allow germs to flourish and potentially make the consumer ill.

The same is true for buffets, and she maintains a “two-hour catering rule,” meaning that perishable food is unsafe to eat within two hours of sitting out if it is not covered nor refrigerated.

Uncovered food in buffet lines leaves the meal open to contamination from the air as well as sneezes and coughs.Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical biology at the University of Leicester, says she rarely eats alfresco, “as the risk of food poisoning goes up when food is taken outdoors.”I’m a food scientist — you’re making these 7 dangerous cooking mistakes

“The problem is buffets tend to be laid out before you arrive, so it is difficult to tell if the platters of cooked meat, seafood, salads, desserts and appetizingly arranged fruit and vegetables will have been sitting for more than two hours when you come to eat them,” she told the outlet.

The two-hour time limit also applies to doggy bags or leftovers when dining out, as the remaining eats have “usually exceeded the two-hour time limit” before making the trek back to your refrigerator.

Even when it comes to hot food buffets, Freestone’s rule of thumb is to avoid lukewarm bites, as bacteria flourishes between, known as the “Danger Zone.”

Then, there’s the issue of cleanliness — buffet-style settings allow uncovered meals to become potentially contaminated by the coughs and sneezes of other diners.

“Even indoors, one must consider contamination by insects, such as flies or wasps, settling on the uncovered food,” Freestone said. “Also, germs may be deposited from the air, which is rich in bacteria, fungi and viruses.”

Eating outdoors also poses a risk due to the germs insects can carry and transfer when they land on food.Taking food home in boxes might be cash savvy but could make you sick, Freestone said.Among the foods she’ll never touch are raw oysters and bagged salad mixes.

“This is because oysters are filter feeders and can concentrate germs,According to, 80,000 people contract vibrio and 100 die from it in the US every year. A vibrio-containing oyster won’t taste, smell or look any different than a normal oyster, so the only way to eliminate the bacteria is to thoroughly cook the shellfish.