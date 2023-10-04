I’m 67 and retired with $2 million — but now I think I should ‘park my money’

I am going to retire in October 2023. I will be 67. I manage to have roughly $800,000 in taxable investments and about $1.2 million in IRA assets. I grew my portfolio by average monthly investments in McDonald’s MCD, +0.52%, Walmart WMT, +1.20%, Chevron CVX, -2.33%, etc, to name a few.

Long ago, I converted my 401(k) to an IRA, which has enabled me to triple some of my portfolio thanks to my early risky investment in Amazon AMZN, +1.83%, Tesla TSLA, +5.93% and Facebook. META, +1.54% I am at a crossroads. I don’t want to take risks with my investments, and I don’t need to. It’s time to park money to preserve my principal. About 30% of my portfolio now is in various short-term CDs, 3-month Treasurys and the rest are in money market funds.

Wanting to preserve your principal makes complete sense. You were successful investing in individual stocks for years, which is great, but definitely a risky strategy, and I completely understand why at this point you would want to eliminate all risk. headtopics.com

But some sort of risk can be good. Here’s why: You’re 67 years old, and you’re retired now. Nobody knows for sure how long they’ll live, but when planning your finances, it’s better to err on the side of longevity because having that money last your entire life is ideal, while running out of money before you die is not.

