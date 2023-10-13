I’m 59 and I want to move to Hawaii. Am I too old to get a mortgage?

OK, so this is a first-world problem, but I can’t seem to find a clear answer. My annual income is $210,000 per year and I’m 59. I plan on retiring in 1.5 to 3 years. This retirement will be retirement in name only since I plan on consulting about 20 hours a week. My wife and I want to move to Hawaii when I “retire” and I want to buy a house.

My current net worth is around $6 million with the following breakdown: $2.3 million in retirement accounts, $500,000 in taxable accounts, and the rest in real estate. I own my home outright and I have rental properties that generate an average of about $11,000 per month cash return after all expenses.

I anticipate my net worth will increase to closer to $7 million when I retire. I will be receiving a pension of about $5,000 per month once I retire from my current job and I will likely earn at least, gross, $120,000 per year when I consult. This amount is based on what a former coworker is earning as a consultant. headtopics.com

My preference is for you to use one or your rental properties to buy a house outright, and enjoy your retirement without a 15- or 30-year mortgage over your head, and/or take out the mortgage now with your W-2 and pay it off when you feel like you are nearing full-time retirement, and want to reduce your expenses.

“The tipping point where you end up paying more principal than interest comes after a dozen years. You’ll be in your early 70s. ” You’re doing better than most. The average retirement balance in the U.S. headtopics.com

You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. ‘Buy a yacht,’ he told me. My fiancé, 67, is cutting his kids out of his will — and leaving everything to me. Should I be suspicious?

