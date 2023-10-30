I’m 35 and mortgage-free. My boyfriend, 55, wants me to move in and pay rent.

I’m 35 and have been dating a man 20 years older than me; he is 55. I have a 5-year-old child. Things were going well until we started having conversations about the relationship being serious and possibly merging our assets.
He is repaying his own student loans, and also those for his children. I own my home free and clear. My student loans will be paid off within the next two years, and I made a few good investments so I have quite a bit of funds in savings and a good retirement account.When we discussed taking steps to move the relationship forward and discussed marriage, I expressed that I would be willing to sell my current home, purchase a new home and asked that he do the same so we can build a life together.
If we decide to go with his plan, his adult children will inherit that home. He’s not willing to compromise in this area, and it has created a roadblock in the relationship. I do not want to move into his home, and he says I’m being selfish and unrealistic.He is the ultimate speed dater. By moving in, you will effectively half the term of his mortgage. headtopics.com
It sounds like your boyfriend kept the house and refinanced in order to pay off his ex-wife. That, plus the burden of these student loans has left him in a pickle. If you move in, rent out your home and pay him rent for the next 15 years, he’ll be free and clear by the time he’s 70.
The last one is only a challenge because you are at different stages of your life. You are a young mother; his children are grown. You are on the road to fiscal freedom; he is climbing back into the black after a divorce. You have hearts in your eyes; he has dollar signs in his. headtopics.com
