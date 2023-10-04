I’m 24 and went bankrupt after an international vacation — here’s how it happened

The Gen Zer, who works full-time for an energy company and earns $60,000 [Australian, approximately $39,000 USD] a year, was forced to declare bankruptcy after finding herself $75,000 [Australian, approximately $48,000 USD] in debt and unemployed.

Chantelle, 24, found herself completely in over her head when she lost her job earlier this year, earning $75,000 [$48,000 USD] at the time, and she was left to try and pay a debt that was the size of her yearly wage.She explained that she ended up in debt because she took out two personal loans and had numerous credit cards.

You also need a registered trustee manager your bankruptcy, who you will need to get permission from to travel overseas and who also has the power to sell your assets. “After the holiday, I got Covid, and something went wrong. I started feeling faint all the time, and my vision was blurry,” she said.

She attempted to go on a management plan and said she reduced her hours, but her health didn’t improve. Chantelle said that when she left her job she had no “savings” and she was also trying to get her health back on track by going to the doctors frequently.Things became even more difficult when she was hit with a rental increase of $250 [$158 USD] per week and realized she and her partner needed to find a cheaper place, and moving costs led to more debt. headtopics.com

Chantelle became stuck in a vicious cycle of using one debt to pay the other and barely paying off the interest every month. It felt like she was paying back nothing.So what is a young person to do in this situation, well, she considered her options and came to quite the realization.

