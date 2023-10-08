‘I love him a lot, wherever he is’; Family remembers man stabbed to death in downtown Seattle

On Sept. 29, 52-year-old Juan Gonzalez was out for a walk with his family, ready to board the bus at Second Ave Ext S and Jackson St, when two men tried to rob him and his brother.

Gonzalez's son Oscar says they demanded money and his belongings, but Gonzalez refused. The suspects then stabbed him several times.Juan and Oscar arrived in Seattle last month in search of work.The 31-year-old says they would’ve been on their way to Yakima this week to work in the fields. Those plans stalled after a trip to downtown Seattle on Sept. 29.

Wanting to explore the city, Juan, his brother and his son ended up at Second and Jackson, walking into nearby businesses.It was when they were waiting for the bus to arrive so they could go home, that they were attacked. Oscar says in his wallet, his dad had the hard-earned money of two days' work, and was not the type to give in. headtopics.com

The two are torn, but are now urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings as this is a very busy and concerning area, with encampments and open air drug use.to lay Juan to rest and return his remains to Mexico.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded up to $1000. headtopics.com

