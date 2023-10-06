I listed my home 3 weeks ago, but have no offers. When should I cut the price?

I moved and listed my home three weeks ago. There’s been some interest, but no offers. I’m not financially strapped by keeping this house because I have a low mortgage rate. But I am going to take the proceeds of this house to pay down the principal on my new home with a mortgage rate of nearly 7%.

Should I push for a price reduction? I don’t need to sell fast, but I also don’t need to maximize the price. What I really don’t want to do is screw myself or the eventual buyer over because I didn’t react to the market.

Do you have a question about buying or selling a home? Do you want to know where your next move should be? Email Aarthi Swaminathan at TheBigMove@marketwatch.com.It comes down to whether you can afford to wait. You said you don’t need to sell fast, but you still need the money to pay for your new mortgage. headtopics.com

Some experts recommend waiting for 30 days before you consider dropping the price. Doing so will show you are eager to sell at a fair price in what is a very unusual post-pandemic housing market — high interest rates and high prices, mainly due to low inventory and high demand. Give it one more week, and have a frank discussion with your realtor.

About a third of homes are still being sold over list price, according to real-estate brokerage Redfin RDFN, -1.58%. They also spend roughly 31 days on the market. (Realtor.com says that homes in August spent an average of 48 days on the market). That means that you’re potentially looking at waiting at least two months before you get access to the proceeds of the sale. headtopics.com

Your real-estate agent may have a different explanation for why they’re holding out on cutting prices. But reducing the price is a bit of a gamble at this point. Yes, you could reduce the price and get more offers, and end up selecting a buyer who’s going over asking in an ideal scenario.

