I learned early how to survive racism. Now we all need to learn how to fight it.

University president Ruth Simmons: The education sector hasn’t done enough to teach Americans about its causes and to prepare us for its consequences

University president Ruth Simmons explains how the education sector hasn’t done enough to teach Americans about the causes of systemic racism.

Her message of pride eventually outweighed the restrictions of racism in my mind, and I began to question harmful systems I encountered as I rose through the ranks of academia.In 1983, Princeton hired me to serve as director of studies. The problems there were quickly apparent: Blacks were frequently questioned about whether they belonged at Princeton; few minority faculty were promoted to tenure; women were completely absent in some departments. I didn’t see a way to keep quiet about what I saw.

Being outspoken about the need for change created discomfort between me and some of my colleagues. Fatigued by my messages of inclusion and calls for change, some avoided interacting with me.Ruth Simmons and her family.(Courtesy of Ruth Simmons /Courtesy of Ruth Simmons )

Even though my field was French, the university approached me about serving as director of Afro-American Studies, an area I knew little about. Though I initially resisted the move, it offered a less obstructive path to the change I wanted to effect at Princeton. Among my first tasks was working to recruit a list of scholars of unimpeachably excellent work to add to the ranks of senior tenured faculty: Toni Morrison, Cornel West and Nell Painter among them. Their impact was immediate and students embraced them. Princeton later promoted me to the dean of faculty’s office on the basis of our work in Afro-American Studies, which became known as one of the strongest such programs in the country.

Following the rules in a society governed by discrimination may allow members of excluded groups to survive, but it also limits our society’s ability to address problems such as racism. To make the country more equitable and hospitable for all, we must find constructive ways to challenge the rules, push our communities to reform and overturn norms that prop up corrupt practices. Seeing where we are today on the path to equality and justice, I wish my generation had not adhered so well to the conventions imposed by segregation.

Following the recent violence against blacks, Latinos, and others seeking justice, I also have concluded that education as a sector has not done enough to teach Americans about the causes of systemic racism and to prepare us for its consequences. In the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans last summer, the latest wake-up call has come. Will we heed it this time, or will we pass on to the next generations the endless succession of wake-up calls we have encountered in our own lifetimes?

The week after Floyd’s death,I wrote a letter to our communityat Prairie View A&M University detailing a plan to explore the role of racism and bias in our curriculum and making its eradication more central to our mission as an institution. Numerous individuals and companies have volunteered support for the creation of a Center for Race and Justice. As I wrote on June 1, “Fighting racism and discrimination and upholding justice must always be among our highest callings. ”

At Prairie View, we will work toward educating all students and our community on how to understand and combat discrimination. I had to learn this over a span of seven decades; young people today should not have to wait so long to discover the lessons of our history as a nation.