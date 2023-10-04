I have Rapunzel hair and my drastic ‘search and destroy’ method keeps it healthy

We’re glossing over these 30 best beauty gift ideas for 2023, from skincare to makeup to haircareMy mom cut my baby’s hair without my permission — she did a half a– job

A real-life Rapunzel and beauty influencer from Australia shared her shocking method for trimming split-ends that keeps her hair long and healthy, The woman in her early twenties, who goes by The Aussie Rapunzel on TikTok, posted a video in which she shared her “search and destroy method” for chopping her hair that’s gained over 800,000 views since she posted a week ago.“Put your hair in a loose plait and then you’ll see all your little ends sticking out,” she says in the video.

Some of the influencer’s fan following went to her comments section to thank her for her method and said they’d be trying it themselves.Others weren’t convinced that her trimming technique would work for them.“Cutting split ends will not strenghten the hair tho, it will start splitting again,” said another. headtopics.com

This isn’t the influencer’s first time sharing her secrets for healthy tresses. She made headlines earlier this year she she postedHer conditioning trick shows her wringing out all the water in her hair before applying her conditioner.

Read more:

nypost »

Kokomo police ask for public's help in search for missing manSteven Jones, 30, was last seen in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street on Oct. 1.

Reddit is making it easier to search for your favorite memesAn easier way to find your favorite meme.

Reddit is revamping search and improving support for screen readersReddit is revamping search and making a key feature of its app more accessible.

Sign up for Cooked, a New Englander’s search for sustainable eatsHosted by Jenn White, inspired by the First Amendment, 1A champions America's right to speak freely.

California shark attack report leads to search for missing swimmerBy JOSH FRIEDMAN The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing swimmer following a reported shark attack in the Bay Area over the weekend. [Fox News] On Sunday, a witness info…