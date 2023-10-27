I got this trendy Bella Hadid-inspired surgery and now I look 20 —not 34

Olivia Molina Avellaneda tells The Post that the ponytail procedure has restored her fresh-face glow, giving her the appearance of a glamor puss more than ten years her junior.Cutting edge millennial New Yorkers are going under the knife for “ponytail facelifts” — a cheaper, less intense pick-me-up than a traditional facelift that still achieves dramatic results.

“The ponytail facelift offers way less swelling, there’s minor pain and you’ll look ‘normal’ much quicker.” Gabi DeMartino, a Manhattan tastemaker and rising pop princess with a YouTube following of more than 3.1 million subscribers, got a ponytail lift at the onset of the pandemic, at the tender age of 25.For the haute hoist, which was performed by Upper East Side plastic surgeon Ramtin Kassirshe, she shelled out approximately $14,000 and said it was well worth it.

However, he warns that a ponytail facelift isn’t a permanent fix. Patients get a tightened look for about 5 years, compared to a decade with traditional facelifts. General shelter-in-place order lifted, hunting banned in four Maine towns as search for suspect continues: 'Remain vigilant' headtopics.com

