'I Found It Difficult': Why Andrew Scott Didn't Like Appearing In Band Of Brothers

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Steven Spielberg's Band of Brothers is largely celebrated as a masterful war series, exploring the tight bonds between soldiers amid the chaos of World War II ― so it's somewhat surprising that one of the HBO show's stars, Andrew Scott, didn't enjoy appearing in it. Perhaps better known as Fleabag's "hot priest" and Sherlock's Moriarty, Andrew Scott played a very different role in new Netflix arrival Band of Brothers, which followed the true story of Easy Company paratroopers battling on the European front. One aspect of shooting the drama, though, meant Scott found the role particularly hard.

Band of Brothers was created by frequent collaborators Spielberg and Tom Hanks after Saving Private Ryan, and like the World War II movie epic, it is based on real historical accounts. It is just as ambitious as the film, too, training actors in a boot camp and creating dozens of set pieces to recreate the chaos of war-torn Europe. Scott's Band of Brothers character, John "Cowboy" Hall, is only on-screen for one episode, seen parachuting down into Normandy before helping out Easy Company and being killed by a landmine. He still had enough of an experience on set, though, to find it off-putting.

What Andrew Scott Has Said About Filming Band Of Brothers Irish actor Scott has revealed that he found the "atmosphere" on the set of Band of Brothers difficult to deal with. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he admitted that he had a hard time and didn't feel comfortable with how other actors approached their roles. Scott explained:

"I didn't love playing a soldier. I found it difficult to be in Band of Brothers. It's really important to me to have a sense of community on set. There was something about that that I found difficult in relation to, I think, the processes of some of the people involved were different to mine. I didn't think it was necessary to be in character all the time... Whether it's all men or all women, it's a very particular atmosphere... But yeah, I just guess I'm not really that into weapons."

Evidently, Scott found it difficult to act opposite, or bond on set with, actors who went full method. It's not clear which actors might have bothered him ― but The Telegraph reported that the core cast were encouraged to stay in character and put through a grueling boot camp, which included drills, runs, "no phones, no contemporary books, and no excuses." In a video diary, the cast "bark at each other" in character.

As a new arrival and one-episode character, it's unsurprising that Scott felt alienated considering what the core Band of Brothers cast had gone through together. The show's purposefully tough environment seemed geared to encourage the kind of bonds that the real members of Easy Company would have. For Scott, this led to a lack of community. Scott also hinted that the all-male cast was an issue, creating a "particular atmosphere." His biggest qualm, though, appears to be the experience playing a soldier generally.

Related: 8 Ways Band Of Brothers Is Better Than Saving Private Ryan

Andrew Scott Has Been In Multiple Great War Movies & Shows (Despite Not Liking Weapons) Audiences wouldn't guess that Scott doesn't like weapons. After all, the actor has starred in war movies, some of which are considered masterpieces of their genre. The actor had a small role in Saving Private Ryan's brutal opening sequence ― an unflinching scene that changed how war movies are made. Not content with one modern classic, Scott went on to star as Lieutenant Smith in Oscar-winning World War I movie 1917. He also picked up a gun in BBC's Killing Hitler. It's certainly quite a resume for someone who doesn't enjoy playing a soldier; perhaps Band of Brothers star Scott is simply resigned to being reluctantly good at it.