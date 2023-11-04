I Dream of Dividends: A Strategy for Selecting Companies with Substantial Dividends

In this article, we will learn about the 'I Dream of Dividends' strategy, tailored to select companies with substantial dividends, high return on invested capital, and efficient capital utilization. This strategy employs specific criteria such as dividend yield, return on invested capital, P/E ratio, and income to identify companies suitable for investors during economic downturns.offers a sophisticated platform for conducting comprehensive fundamental analyses of companies worldwide.

Among its array of functions, the stock scanner stands out, allowing users to select companies using a wide variety of financial indicators. Furthermore, the platform provides pre-designed strategies tailored to cater to the diverse needs of investors. One such strategy is the"I Dream of Dividends," designed to identify companies offering both substantial dividends and a relatively high level of income and return on invested capital. This particular selection approach often leads to the inclusion of robust and well-established defensive brands in the market. These companies can serve as valuable additions to investors' portfolios during economic downturns, potentially offering opportunities in a market characterized by stock price discount

