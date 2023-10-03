'I Could Be A Severe Bastard': Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Explains Why He Stormed Off TNG Set

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Patrick Stewart candidly reflects on the time he stormed off the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation in his new autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir.

The Hollywood Reporter shared an excerpt from "Making It So: A Memoir" where Patrick Stewart describes a moment from his early days of playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard when he grew angry with Star Trek: The Next Generation's rambunctious cast. Read the quote below:

I could be a severe bastard... My experiences at the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre had been intense and serious… On the TNG set, I grew angry with the conduct of my peers, and that’s when I called that meeting in which I lectured the cast for goofing off and responded to Denise Crosby’s, ‘We’ve got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick’ comment by saying, ‘We are not here, Denise, to have fun.'”

In retrospect, everyone, me included, finds this story hilarious. But in the moment, when the cast erupted in hysterics at my pompous declaration, I didn’t handle it well. I didn’t enjoy being laughed at. I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door. headtopics.

Read more:

screenrant »

Here's Patrick Stewart's biggest regret, according to Patrick StewartPatrick Stewart reflects on his life and times in his upcoming book, Making It So: A Memoir, because of course he went with that title

Young Picard: Patrick Stewart On Who Can Play Jean-Luc In Possible Star Trek TNG PrequelPatrick Stewart muses on who can play Young Picard.

Patrick Stewart: The Night I Worried I May 'Kill Paul McCartney'In this exclusive excerpt from his memoir Making It So, Patrick Stewart writes about a chance encounter with a Beatle and his Aston Martin

Patrick Stewart recalls the time he stormed off the set of 'Star Trek'When Patrick Stewart first joined 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' the Royal Shakespeare Company veteran had little tolerance for funny business on set.

Patrick Stewart: Why I Stormed Off the Set of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’In an exclusive excerpt from his new autobiography, 'Making It So,' the actor reveals a time when he got quite upset with his castmates at 'TNG' during the show's first season.

Patrick Stewart, a Shakespearean actor who soars in sci-fi, looks back on his life in memoirPatrick Stewart, who famously played a “Star Trek” captain, has boldly gone where no...

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Patrick Stewart candidly reflects on the time he stormed off the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation in his new autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir." Stewart is fresh off of the runaway success of Star Trek: Picard season 3, which reunited and wrapped up the stories of the Star Trek: TNG characters to widespread critical and audience acclaim. Stewart is now making the rounds promoting his memoir, which looks back at his life and storied acting career, including his time in the X-Men and Star Trek franchises.

The Hollywood Reporter shared an excerpt from "Making It So: A Memoir" where Patrick Stewart describes a moment from his early days of playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard when he grew angry with Star Trek: The Next Generation's rambunctious cast. Read the quote below:

I could be a severe bastard... My experiences at the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre had been intense and serious… On the TNG set, I grew angry with the conduct of my peers, and that’s when I called that meeting in which I lectured the cast for goofing off and responded to Denise Crosby’s, ‘We’ve got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick’ comment by saying, ‘We are not here, Denise, to have fun.'”

In retrospect, everyone, me included, finds this story hilarious. But in the moment, when the cast erupted in hysterics at my pompous declaration, I didn’t handle it well. I didn’t enjoy being laughed at. I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door.

You can also listen on an excerpt from "Making It So"'s audiobook narrated by Patrick Stewart provided by THR below:

Related: Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast & Character Guide

"Making It So: A Memoir" by Patrick Stewart is available in bookstores now.