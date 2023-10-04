I can talk to the dead and so can my 9-year-old — ‘negative energy’ keeps him up at night

Would you pay $769K to live in this ‘probably haunted’ funeral home?Erica Russo, a Connecticut mom of two and psychic medium, revealed her 9-year-old son Kyle has “psychic and intuitive abilities” just like her — but sometimes “negative energy” keeps him up at night.

She dismissed the strange encounter and logged onto Zoom for a client’s psychic reading. During the meeting, she felt the presence of her client’s deceased son, which is typical for relatives to appear in readings.

Unlike her son, who learned about his supernatural powers at a young age, Russo developed her spiritual connection in 2017 when “spirits began to show up.”She started communicating with people from the dead by entering a “meditative state” and predicting the future. Even if the spirits do not directly speak to Russo, she can feel their presence, guiding her to what they are trying to convey.

His mother recounts a dream he had about his grandmother catching COVID-19, and three days later, she was diagnosed with the illness. The afterlife connections don’t happen often for the child, but his mother knows about most encounters. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Psychopaths Use Negative Mimicry to Lure In TargetsHow do psychopaths attract people when they have such repelling traits?

The benchmark for small cap stocks — the Russell 2000 — turned negative for the yearThe index fell into the red for the year, in stark comparison to the large-cap focused S&P 500.

4 Ways To Stop the Cycle of Negative Repetitive Thoughts—RuminationFrequent negative thoughts—called rumination—can worsen your mood and energy. Here are four ways you can silence those negative thoughts.

European stocks continue negative streak, weaken for second sessionEuropean stocks decreased Tuesday, as the Stoxx Europe 600 index finished down 1.10% to 440.70. The German DAX declined 1.06% to 15,085.21, the French CAC 40...

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Gun Charges, Tests Negative for DrugsHunter Biden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three gun charges after undergoing random drug testing since his July 2023 court hearing.

Dow now negative for year as rising yields hit stocksAs bond yields climb to 16 year highs, investors are trading stocks for low to no risk options creating headwinds for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.