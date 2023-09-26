'I Came To Torment You': Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Reveals Real-Life Recordings Behind Conjuring 2 Story

The Enfield Poltergeist hits Apple TV+ in October. Apple TV+ has now unveiled the official trailer for their four-part docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist, which premieres on October 27.

Check it out below: The series, which explores the Conjuring 2 true story, uses real-life recordings from Maurice Grosse's investigation into the incident and recreates what the events may have looked like in a set modeled after the original house. Grosse (who was played by Simon McBurney in the movie) captured some eerie audio, including a demonic voice saying "I came to torment you."

The True Story of The Enfield Poltergeist is Very Different From The Conjuring 2 As is true of many Hollywood retellings of real-life stories, the events of the Enfield haunting played out very differently from what was actually seen onscreen. The original case began when single mother of four Peggy Hodgson called the police to report furniture moving on its own and knocking in the walls.

Read more:

screenrant »

‘The Enfield Poltergeist’: Apple To Air Docuseries About Haunting That Inspired ‘The Conjuring 2’Apple TV+ has conjured up The Enfield Poltergeist, a four-part documentary that revisits the real-life haunting of a family in ’70s London. The doc relies on more than 250 hours of audio arch…

The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Previews Real Conjuring StoryA new trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist previews the real story that inspired The Conjuring 2.

The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere DateApple TV+ peels back the curtain on The Enfield Poltergeist trailer.

Bronny 'doing well' but misses USC's 1st practiceUSC coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James is 'doing very well,' but the team went through its first practice of the season without the highly touted freshman.

The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Previews Real Conjuring StoryA new trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist previews the real story that inspired The Conjuring 2.

The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere DateApple TV+ peels back the curtain on The Enfield Poltergeist trailer.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist showcases a docuseries exploring the true story behind The Conjuring 2. The 2016 horror sequel was the third movie in the Conjuring Universe, a franchise loosely based on the case files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In addition to introducing the demon Valak, who would go on to star in the The Nun subfranchise, and exploring the story behind The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring 2 followed Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) as they traveled to Enfield, London to investigate a family being haunted in a council house in 1977.

Apple TV+ has now unveiled the official trailer for their four-part docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist, which premieres on October 27. Check it out below:

The series, which explores the Conjuring 2 true story, uses real-life recordings from Maurice Grosse's investigation into the incident and recreates what the events may have looked like in a set modeled after the original house. Grosse (who was played by Simon McBurney in the movie) captured some eerie audio, including a demonic voice saying "I came to torment you."

The True Story of The Enfield Poltergeist is Very Different From The Conjuring 2 As is true of many Hollywood retellings of real-life stories, the events of the Enfield haunting played out very differently from what was actually seen onscreen. The original case began when single mother of four Peggy Hodgson called the police to report furniture moving on its own and knocking in the walls. Over the course of year and a half, a variety of paranormal investigators, journalists, and acquaintances would report multiple incidents of objects moving on their own and Peggy's daughters levitating.

Related: Is The Conjuring 2 Enfield Poltergeist Based On A Real Person?

Over the years, the Enfield Poltergeist case has been picked over by many skeptics. Evidence against the haunting includes images that supposedly show one of the girls bouncing on her bed to achieve the effect of levitation, though some investigators believed that while the girls faked some incidents, others were more genuine. There is also the matter that the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren have been decried as scam artists by many skeptics. In fact, they were never directly involved in the case of The Enfield Poltergeist.

While The Conjuring 2 cast does include the other real-life figures with more direct involvement, it presents the Warrens at the center of the investigation, showing them heroically defeating the demon causing the haunting. However, they were only ever present in Enfield for a brief time (some even claim the uninvited couple were never allowed inside the home) and in real life, the alleged haunting ended on its own without outside intervention. Presumably, The Enfield Poltergeist will explore more of the real incidents involved in the case, though it may never be known if they were hoaxes or not.