'I always think of her as mayor': Dianne Feinstein's legacy lives deepest in San Francisco

Sen. Feinstein comes by her extraordinary political legacy not because of any single legislative achievement but because she was recognizably solid, powerful and strong.At Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in the city’s Sunset District — renamed for the senator in 2006 — Principal Salwa Zaki said flags were lowered to half-staff Friday as teachers held a moment of silence and shared memories of the lawmaker during a school-wide “community circle.”

Over the years, Feinstein had not only lent her name to the school but also provided “generous donations to support the library, technology, social-emotional learning and much more,” Zaki said. “During her school visits, she especially loved reading to students.”

Nato Green, a comedian and collective bargaining coordinator at SEIU Local 1021 who grew up in San Francisco, said he remembers Feinstein for her key role in decimating the city’s once-powerful restaurant union and her frosty relationship with workers.

In 2009, he said, union officials took what he estimated to be 1,000 nurses to picket outside of Feinstein’s mansion on the famous Lyon Street Steps on the Presidio.

“It was this incredible visual of nurses in red pouring down the steps, but no one was home and she didn’t care,” he said.

Chief Justice Rose Bird, left, of the California Supreme Court administers the oath of office to Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco on Dec. 4, 1978, after the Board of Supervisors elected Feinstein mayor, succeeding the late George Moscone.To Green and others, the late senator was emblematic of a certain kind of San Francisco politics: liberal by any national standard but conservative on matters of “land use, law and order and what level of cruelty should be inflicted on the unhoused,” Green said.

“Feinstein represented San Francisco’s version of our home-grown local liberal aristocracy,” he said, who “care about civility more than they care about accomplishing anything.”

During Feinstein’s tenure as a politician, San Francisco’s reputation has weathered ups and downs — spotlighted as a gem of urban culture and castigated as a liberal wasteland of crime, homelessness and debauchery.

Feinstein, always prim and proper, at times seemed an odd icon of the leftist city. She fought for gay rights and gun control, but she broke ranks with the left wing of the Democratic Party on a regular basis and took some political positions that rankled her progressive constituency.

Toward the end of her life, calls for her to give up her seat were as much rooted in the notion that she no longer represented the values of liberal California as they were in concerns about her advancing frailty and — particularly during illness in the last year — her inability to be in Washington for crucial votes.

Feinstein never bowed to that pressure, but she also never gave up on San Francisco.

At a news conference at City Hall on Friday morning, Mayor London Breed said with a smile that she, too, had been on the receiving end of calls from Feinstein — which were “always about the city, always about what I needed to do, in a very loving way.”.

She said Feinstein “still believed in San Francisco as an extraordinary place,” despite “unfair, unjust” criticism of the city on the national stage.

“She really is a part of the fabric of San Francisco, so what went through my head is how important it is that we do justice to her legacy, how important it is that we show respect to the people who love her so much,” Breed said.Dianna Vandeveer, 65, of San Francisco showed up to sign the condolence book for Feinstein wearing multiple Feinstein campaign pins from the 1990s on her T-shirt and a “F— Trump” pin on her hat.

Originally from the Central Valley, Vandeveer said she is a longtime member of the League of Women Voters who worked in a can-making factory in jobs once reserved for men, but which women leaders like Feinstein helped open up for her.

Feinstein could have lived a privileged, easy life, but she had “moxie” and instead chose to work in politics to advocate for women who were “nowhere near her tax bracket” and needed the help, said Vandeveer — who remembers Feinstein showing up to League protests pushing a baby carriage.

San Francisco Chief of Protocol Maryam Muduroglu finishes writing a note in a condolence book in memory of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall on Friday.“She was prim and proper, and you knew she was going to go somewhere — and she asked us all what was important for females then, and she tried her best and did those things that mattered to people in my stature, not only in hers, you know, coming out of Stanford and the family she’s from,” Vandeveer said. “We without child care, we without equal pay — she helped us rise up as females.”

For Chacón, Feinstein’s efforts to help women — particularly in San Francisco — are also what stuck out as she penned her final message to the late senator.

“As a little girl, I met you and you inspired me to grow to be a strong woman in my community,” she wrote. “You paved the way for us as women leaders. You will always be remembered as such for myself and my family of native San Franciscans.”