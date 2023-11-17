I-10 Freeway to Reopen Ahead of Schedule

The I-10 Freeway is set to reopen five lanes ahead of schedule, just in time for Thanksgiving. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the news during a press conference, following a storage yard fire that forced the closure of the freeway. The closure has affected both directions of the freeway, as well as connectors to other freeways. A new website has been created for commuters to track the progress of repairs.

