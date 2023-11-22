Hyundai's Transformation: From Average to Desirable with the Ioniq 5 N

Back in 2017, Hyundai made an average impression on the UK market. However, over the years, it has built a reputation for reliable family cars. The introduction of the i30 N changed everything, as it became a desirable hot-hatch. With bold styling and continuous improvements, Hyundai has transformed its image. Now, they are introducing the Ioniq 5 N, a 641bhp hyper-hatch that promises unmatched performance. This move is bold and expensive, but it showcases Hyundai's commitment to innovation.





CARmagazine » / 🏆 382. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch priced from £65,000 in the UKEngine noises and gearshifts for Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - the firm's track-honed mega-hatch

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

Hyundai Introduces High-Performance Ioniq 5 NHyundai's N division has unveiled the Ioniq 5 N, a powerful and enjoyable version of the electric vehicle. With 641 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque, it offers a thrilling driving experience without compromising on its core appeal.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq BEV U.S. Sales More Than Doubled In October 2023Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - amounted to 4,218. That's a 167 percent increase year-over-year.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq BEV U.S. Sales More Than Doubled In October 2023Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - amounted to 4,218. That's a 167 percent increase year-over-year.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 May Be The EV Sedan To Beat Right NowThe Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers efficiency and affordability to go along with that excellent style.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 May Be The EV Sedan To Beat Right NowThe Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers efficiency and affordability to go along with that excellent style.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »