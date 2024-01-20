Hyundai's N Brand and the Evolution of Hot Hatches

Hyundai's N brand has come a long way in a short time, but it owes much to where it all started... and Ioniq 5 N, expectations are very high when Hyundai launches a new hot hatch. Back at the i30’s introduction in 2017, however, nobody could confidently predict whether it’d be any good or not - because Hyundai just didn’t do hot hatches. The genre may have been decades old - and the South Korean brand long established - but the enthusiast sector wasn’t really one it dabbled in.

Apart from that memorable era of WRC Accents and F2-spec Coupes when it first tried to break free from its white goods reputation. Hyundai learnt valuable lessons from the experience. To ensure the N was noticed in a hot hatch sector that, back then, still included the likes of Peugeot, Renault Sport and Vauxhall, the proverbial sink was thrown at the i30 to make a proper performance flagship of it. Including development headed up by Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW





PistonHeads » / 🏆 553. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crypto Market Evolution and Growth in 2023The year 2023 witnessed substantial evolution and growth in the blockchain industry and cryptocurrency asset class. This report analyzes key developments in the market, infrastructure, platforms, and applications that drove adoption. It also highlights the notable recovery in cryptocurrency prices and the factors influencing it.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Italian Fashion Brand Expands Ambitions and VisionThe brand's CEO discusses plans for strengthening the accessories business, expanding into the Asia Pacific region, and building a lasting brand identity.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Haley Makes Case for Moderation at Vineyard EventFormer UN Ambassador Nikki Haley argues that her brand of moderation can beat Joe Biden in the general election.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Galeon Introduces New Models with Drop-Down Balconies and 'Transformer' FurnitureGaleon has released three new models, including the 440 Fly, featuring drop-down balconies and 'transformer' furniture, to maximize living space. The 440 Fly is one of the two new Galeon Fly models introduced in 2023. The brand gained popularity in the yachting world with the release of the 500 Fly, which pioneered the 'beach mode' and other transformer-style features. The drop-down sides have been incorporated into other flybridge models as well. The 'wings' are present in selected models from Galeon's other ranges.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military's claim about Gaza hospital falls short of evidence, investigation findsA detailed investigation by The Washington Post has found that the evidence presented by the Israeli military to support its claim that Gaza's largest hospital was used as a Hamas command center is insufficient. U.S. President Joe Biden has not released any evidence to support the claim either.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

The Short-Term Effects of Hangxiety and How to Mitigate Its SymptomsDr. Naidoo explains the phenomenon of hangxiety, the increase in anxiety after heavy drinking, and provides ways to alleviate its symptoms.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »